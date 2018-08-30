Violence Rocks Rajasthan University Ahead of Student Union Polls; NSUI Candidates Injured

The campaign for upcoming student union elections in Rajasthan University witnessed violence on Wednesday night when NSUI state president Abhimanyu Poonia and NSUI’s presidential candidate Ranveer Singhania were attacked on their way to Aravali hostel.A group of assailants had laid ambush and attacked the candidates of NSUI when they were returning, where Singhania suffered serious head injuries.“The two NSUI members were assaulted at around midnight when they were going towards Aravali hostel in the university campus. They sustained injuries, but they are not critical. They have received treatment and they will be discharged from the hospital today,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hanuman Prasad said.The injured were rushed to Jaipur’s SMS hospital. A police team was also dispatched to university to nab the attackers, yet no arrest has been made.Police have taken preliminary statements from the victims, both of whom say that there were four to five assailants who attacked them with sticks.The RUSU polls have taken further importance as state assembly elections loom. The two major student organisations, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and NSUI hare going head to head. There have been a few minor clashes in the university between the supporters of ABVP, NSUI and independent candidates, but the assault a day before elections has led to a tense atmosphere at the campus.As the student union elections are scheduled for Friday in the campus, the police have said the attack are apparently politically motivated. Meanwhile, the police have ordered heavy deployment in the university campus to avoid any further incidents of violence.Soon after the news of the attack spread, the supporters of NSUI rushed to the hospital. The students alleged that Singhania was receiving threats since morning.