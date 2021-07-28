Violent Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups in Himachal’s Una, Several Injured

A fierce clash broke out today between two groups of youths in the Una town of Himachal Pradesh near the Chandigarh-Dharamsala National Highway leaving many seriously injured. Swords were drawn during the fight, which resulted in deep wounds on several body parts, including on the head and hands of some of the youths. The injured youths have been taken to the Regional Hospital in Una for treatment. The pictures from the violence have been captured on CCTV.

It is being said that the clashes broke out due to old enmity between the groups. According to sources, both factions had decided to hold talks to end the enmity. On Wednesday, when the groups were engaged in talks, a section of the youth, who were reportedly from Punjab, attacked the other group with swords. Two youths have been badly injured, with injuries on head, hands and fingers. The exact cause of enmity is unknown, but the police are exploring every option to come across a lead that might help them to get to the bottom of the incident.

Praveen Dhiman, the SP of Una, said that the police are investigating the incident and that the youths who were responsible for the violence will be identified and nabbed soon. The injured people who have been sent to the hospital are receiving treatments and their statements are being recorded. Dhiman also said that whether the youths who carried out the attacks are locals or Punjabis will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here