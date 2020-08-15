Violent Protests Over Dalit Village Head's Murder in UP's Azamgarh, BSP Chief Mayawati Expresses Grief

Tension gripped in Bansgaon area, under Tarwan police station limits of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh after a Dalit village head was murdered late on Friday evening. Angry family members, villagers staged violent protests where incidents of stone-pelting, vandalising police check posts along with arson were reported.

The protests resulted in a stampede killing a teenager. However, a heavy police force was deployed in the area but the situation continues to remain tense.

On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati expressed grief over the incident and has raised questions on the incumbent BJP government’s way of handling the situation. Comparing the functioning of Yogi Adityanath-led government with the Samajwadi Party regime, Mayawati tweeted, “The news of the brutal killing of Dalit Pradhan Satyamev Jayate Pappu in Bansgaon, Azamgarh on the eve of Independence Day and death of one more person is very sad. What is the difference between the present SP and BJP government in UP, if such incidents continue to happen like before."

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family. And in addition to the amount of assistance given under the Scheduled Castes / Tribes Act, he announced additional assistance of Rs 5 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Instructions were given to suspend the concerned police station and the post of in-charge with immediate effect.

Adityanath has also directed officials to take action against the perpetrators under the Gangster Act, seize their property and invoke the National Security Act.

As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased village Pradhan was identified as Satyameva Jayate, alias Pappu Ram. On the day of the incident, he was passing by a private school outside the village where his friends Vivek Singh and Suryansh Dubey, took him to a nearby tubewell on the pretext of a feast. Following a heated argument at the feast, Pappu’s friends allegedly shot him dead.

The accused then informed the Pappu’s family about the murder and fled the spot. Following which, the villagers staged a protest and jammed the road which eventually turned violent.