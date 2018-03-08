English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Violent Protests Over Statue Vandalism Rock Jadavpur University Campus, Cops Injured
Some police officials were injured in the violent clashes that followed the protests, after the Left-leaning students of the university outnumbered the right wing supporters' outside the Jadavpur University gate.
Effigies were burnt outside the Jadavpur University gate in Kolkata on Thursday. (TV grab)
Kolkata: Massive protests rocked the Jadavpur University campus on Thursday evening when a group of students affiliated to Hindu Jagran Manch tried to burn effigies in front of the university. The right-wing students had planned a protest against the alleged involvement of JU students in defacing a bust of Jana Sangh leader Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's on Wednesday.
Some police officials were also injured in the violent clashes that followed the protests after several Left-leaning students stood up to the right wing supporters' protests and outnumbered them outside the university gate.
This comes a day after a bust of Jana Sangh leader Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was defaced on Wednesday and two Lenin statues were taken down in Tripura.
The Hindu Jagran Manch had planned a protest outside the JU campus at 6.30 pm on Thursday, which they were allegedly disrupted by the Left students. The Manch supporters have alleged that they were severely beaten up even before they could start with the protests.
The situation remains tense even now as protesters continue to clash despite a heavy police presence at the university area which is located near the Jadavpur Police Station.
The heavy police deployment tried to pacify the clashing students, which resulted in a few of them being injured.
Several politicians, including CPIM leader Shatarup Ghosh has reached the university area, while Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has condemned the violence.
