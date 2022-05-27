After reports of a sarkari babu misusing a stadium meant for athletes emerged, it took the internet by storm. When the report pointed out that Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar took his dog for a walk at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium while the athletes have to pack by 7 pm to make way for the babu and his canine, people were appalled.

It’s not that such incidents are rare or unheard. Such incidents have been part of the pattern of bureaucratic privilege.

However, in the past few years, several state governments led by the centre have made it a point to put an end to the VIP culture.

News18 takes a look at some of the steps taken by the state government and the centre to end the babu culture.

Modi govt bans red beacon cars

In 2017, the centre issued a notification prohibiting the use of red beacon light on all vehicles. The ban applies to Union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court. However, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker are exempted from the ban. The ban has been implemented from May 1, 2017.

In the past several years of the BJP government, PM Modi has made several appeals to end VIP culture and the mindset promoting such culture.

Punjab Govt Withdraws Security of 122 Former Ministers, MLAs

The Punjab Police withdrew the security of 122 former ministers and former MLAs of the state before the new government of Bhagwant Mann took over in March.

Under the new regime-elect, those who will no longer have police security cover include former minister Manpreet Singh Badal of the Congress, who lost the election this time. Manpreet had 19 security personnel posted with him.

Bhagwant Mann also announced his government will soon end the “VIP culture” in state jails by converting “VIP cells” there into administrative blocks. Mann made the announcement in a video message emphasising that jails would be converted into ‘Sudhar ghar’ (correctional facilities) in the true sense.

Andhra govt bans use of blue beacon

In 2017, the Andhra Pradesh Government banned the use of blue beacon and hooters on cars belonging to dignitaries. According to the order, only emergency and disaster management vehicles can use the blue beacon, which were mostly used by police and IAS officers.

Haryana government revives ‘lal batti’ culture

Haryana government has decided to revamp the same culture. It has created special maroon flags for all the legislators so that their vehicles stand out in the crowd. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched special flags for the MLAs and said legislators would be able to use these special flags on vehicles which are registered in their name.

Karnataka govt to use ambulance lane on highways for MLAs

Karnataka Public Works Minister CC Patil in September last year said that the ambulance lane on state highways will be used for VIPs after MLAs demanded preferential treatment while passing through toll plazas.

“State highways have two-lane roads, not four-lane. So, having a separate VIP lane on both sides is difficult on two-lane highways. There’s an ambulance lane. Instructions will be issued to allow VIP movement on ambulance lanes,” Patil said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.