VIP Movement, Republic Day Rehearsals Throw Traffic out of Gear in Delhi

New Delhi: Commuters in Delhi had a harrowing time on Monday as VIP movement, a protest march and Republic Day rehearsals affected movement of traffic on several key stretches.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market to Patel Chowk metro station, causing huge traffic jams near Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road.

Several students held a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was closed for traffic from 9 am to 12 noon for the Republic Day parade rehearsals. Traffic movement was also restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road during this time. The rehearsal will also be held on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.