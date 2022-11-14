A show by comedian Vir Das scheduled in Hyderabad on November 20 has been cancelled after a group, Hindu Sangathan Ekta Manch (HSEM), lodged a complaint at Madhapur police station.

Talking to News18, Vinod Sanatani from the HSEM, said: “We lodged a complaint against Das on Saturday. We took exception to a remark made by him during his tour in the US. He had said that Indians worship women during the day and rape them at night. We were joined by other organisations like Hindu Janajagruti, Jai Shri Ram Sena, SSVP Dharm Sena, Rashtriya Shivaji Sena and Bajrang Sena.”

A representative from Shilpakala Vedika, the venue of the show, confirmed that the show stands cancelled.

Das was coming to Hyderabad as part of his ‘Wanted Tour 2022’, which has travelled across 23 cities.

I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2022

This show was cancelled in Bengaluru too after a similar complaint by Hindu groups. Das had released a video after the cancellation.

“We had witnessed law and order issues after comedian Munawar Faruqui performed in Hyderabad. We did not want the same to be repeated. That is why we went ahead with the complaint,” added Vinod Sanatani.

This August, Faruqui’s show was caught in the crossfire after Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao invited him to perform after his show was cancelled in Bengaluru. Amid threats by Hindu organisations, Faruqui, who has been accused of insulting Hindu Gods, performed in the city. He was given tight security by the state government.

Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh had released a video in which he made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. The Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against him and he was jailed. Singh was released last week on the condition that he will refrain from making provocative remarks.

