Viral Fever On The Rise in West Bengal’s Birbhum, Over 100 Cases Reported

The authorities in the Birbhum district of West Bengal are concerned over the rising cases of viral fever amid the speculations of the third wave of Covid-19. A few days ahead of the Durga Puja many people are falling sick to viral fever and Covid-19 cases are also being reported from across the district. Both adults and children are falling prey to viral fever.

The district administration is holding regular meetings with doctors to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid-19 and to save children from its impact.

At present, Covid-19 test facility is available at all health centers. Those visiting the hospitals will have to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test. In case someone is infected with Covid-19, they are isolated with immediate effect. An increasing number of children are being admitted to hospitals with fever, cough and shortness of breath.

One child was found to have dengue and two children were infected with scrub typhus viral fever, an infection that spreads through the bytes of infected mites. Fortunately, all of them have recovered by now.

A total of 102 children had been admitted to the Suri Super Specialty Hospital, of whom 55 were released on Tuesday. Since January 2021, the number of patients admitted to the hospital after contracting scrub typhus infection has climbed to 160. However, all of them tested negative for Covid-19.

The chief health officer of the district is advising people to stay away from any member of the household who displays symptoms of viral fever or is suffering from cough and cold. He also advised people to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines. He urged people to use face masks, sanitizer and to follow social distancing.

