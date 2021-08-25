Viral Video: Bihar Man Dodges Crowd, Gets Covid-19 Jab Through Window

A video showing a man taking his Covid-19 jab from a window of a vaccine centre in the Gopalganj district of Bihar is making rounds on social media. The clip was recorded at Sukulawan vaccination centre in Thawe block, located around five kilometres from Gopalganj district headquarters, say reports.

In the viral video, one can see a man avoiding the crowd, a long queue at a vaccination centre and reaching up to the window of the hall where the inoculation was underway. The man receives his shot from the window. The video was recorded and shared on social media by people who were at the same centre to get their Covid-19 jabs.

At the time of writing, the district administration was still trying to identify the man, who took his jab through the window. Even the identity of the nurse who administered the vaccine to the man has not been established.

Thawe block development officer (BDO) Manish Kumar told the media that he, too, had received the video. “We are investigating the matter. Once we complete our probe, appropriate actions will be taken against the man and the person who vaccinated him," he said.

Kumar added that all officials and nurses have been questioned in connection with the viral video. “All deployed at the vaccination centre have denied having knowledge of any such incident happening. The nurses on duty told the team that they have not vaccinated anyone through the window,” he said.

An official deputed at the vaccination centre told the media that they had no idea of any such event.

According to reports, a similar video was making rounds on social media a few weeks ago as well. In the video, one could see two men getting their jabs from a window of the vaccination centre. That video was also shared by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here