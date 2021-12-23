Viral video exposes corruption in road construction in UP’s Bulandshahr

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district have forced a contractor to stop the work after a video went viral showing the bad quality of material used in the road constriction. The video shows that material used in road construction is so bad that it can be easily dug out with fingers. Angry villagers have alleged that viral video exposed the corruption by the contractors in connivance with officials in the construction of the 2-kilometre long road. They alleged that the road was being built using substandard material.

The viral video shows locals showing the poor condition of the road by digging it out with their fingers. A person in the video is seen removing the black coal tar by hand. Accusing the contractor of using low-quality material, villagers forced the supervisor and the workers on the site to stop the work. The incident occurred in the Balen village of Pahasu area in the Bulandshahr district. The road construction work has been going on here for the past few months.

Watch the viral video here: https://youtu.be/IZx48sO9P-w

“A 2 km long road was being built in our village, but the contractor wanted to earn a hefty amount by just putting a little coal tar over the old road. We have complained to the district administration and demanded strict action against the corrupt contractor. We have made a video of the road and also sent it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter,” Manish, a villager said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the district administration has received a complaint about the use of substandard materials in road construction work.

“I have constituted a team for the investigation. If substandard material is found in road construction, then legal action will be taken against the contractor," he said.

Earlier this month, a video had gone viral showing BJP MLA Suchi Choudhary smashed a coconut on a road to mark its inauguration but a part of the road cracked. An inquiry was ordered and officials were suspended after the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.