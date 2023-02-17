CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » In Viral Video, Man Asks “Tamil or Hindi", Then Assaults Migrant Workers in Moving Train | WATCH
1-MIN READ

In Viral Video, Man Asks “Tamil or Hindi", Then Assaults Migrant Workers in Moving Train | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

The assaulter hit another traveller again before being persuaded by a fellow traveller to stop. (Photo: Twitter)

The assaulter hit another traveller again before being persuaded by a fellow traveller to stop. (Photo: Twitter)

Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law

A video has gone viral on social media in which a man can be seen abusing and assaulting migrant workers on a train in Tamil Nadu. The accused reportedly said that the migrant workers are stealing away the jobs of local people in the state.

In the video, the man asks one of the travellers inside a packed unreserved compartment of the train if he was “Tamil or Hindi". He pulled the collar of the traveller’s shirt.

He then proceeded to another traveller and started pulling his hair and hitting him on the head. While the man continues to ask questions in Tamil, the victim said, “Bhaiya humne kuch nahi kiya (brother, we didn’t do anything)”

The assaulter hit another traveller again before being persuaded by a fellow traveller to stop.

The Tamil Nadu railway police has registered a case in connection with the incident, NDTV reported.

“Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book," the railway police said in a statement.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hindi
  2. tamil
  3. Tamil Nadu
first published:February 17, 2023, 16:17 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 16:19 IST
Read More