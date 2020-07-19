Viral Video of Crowd at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital Fake, Say Police; Case Registered

A video claiming to show a condition of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the city was found to be false and police have registered a case.

Police said such videos have the potential to create panic in society and asked people to refrain from it.

"Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Bangalore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While government, society at large fighting the pandemic, some are creating/forwarding messages/videos which has potential to create panic in society. Refrain from it," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.

The video showed scores of people wearing masks gathered in a small space allegedly at an Out-Patient Department in a hospital, and a person filming it, claiming to be a doctor expressing concern that it was a threat to all medical staff, including the patients.

The video went viral on social media, falsely identifying it to be from Victoria Hospital, a major dedicated COVID hospital in the city.

Official sources said the video was reportedly from a hospital in one of the northern states and not from Victoria Hospital.