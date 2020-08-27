Viral Video of Lucknow Woman Crushing Puppy Under Her Feet Sparks Outrage, FIR Lodged

Two viral videos of a woman crushing her puppy under her feet inside her car have sparked outrage in Lucknow, following which an FIR was lodged under the Animal Cruelty Act on Wednesday evening.

The FIR, registered after a complaint was filed by animal rights activist Kamna Pandey, named Pooja Dhillon and her husband Raj Dhillon as the accused.

The Dhillons are believed to reside in a posh locality at Omaxe Heights in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. In both videos, a woman can be seen sitting in a car, while trying to kill the puppy by crushing it under her feet.

Meanwhile, the couple has released a video denying their involvement in the incident, claiming that they are “animal lovers” themselves and have a dog at home. Accusing people of using a “doctored video” for mischief and harm their reputation, the accused said they will take the legal course for “defamation”.