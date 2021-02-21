News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Viral Video of Meerut Man 'Spitting' on Rotis Disgusts People, UP Cops Arrest Him for 'Spreading Covid-19'
1-MIN READ

Viral Video of Meerut Man 'Spitting' on Rotis Disgusts People, UP Cops Arrest Him for 'Spreading Covid-19'

Naushad's video had recently gone viral on social media, with netizens

Naushad's video had recently gone viral on social media, with netizens "feeling disgusted" at the act and urging police to take action. (IANS)

In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus.

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after he was caught on a camera, spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function. The accused was identified as Naushad.

In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus. Naushad's video had recently gone viral on social media, with netizens "feeling disgusted" at the act and urging police to take action.

The police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in.


