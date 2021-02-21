Viral Video of Meerut Man 'Spitting' on Rotis Disgusts People, UP Cops Arrest Him for 'Spreading Covid-19'

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after he was caught on a camera, spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function. The accused was identified as Naushad.

In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus. Naushad's video had recently gone viral on social media, with netizens "feeling disgusted" at the act and urging police to take action.

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना प्रभारी परतापुर को आवश्यक कार्रवाई/ जांच हेतु अवगत करा दिया गया है— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 19, 2021

The police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in.