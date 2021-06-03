Viral Video Shows Elderly Woman Hiding Behind Drum, Afraid of Vaccine

A video surfaced on Thursday where an elderly woman is seen hiding behind a drum to dodge a Covid-19 vaccine team in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by NDTV, BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria and a Health Department team went to Chandanpur village in Etawah for a vaccination and awareness drive on Tuesday. When they reached a house in the village, they managed to meet a few people but Har Devi, in her 80s, first hid behind a door and then ran behind a large drum in the house, apparently to avoid the vaccine jab. In visuals, the woman is seen crouched behind a drum inside a dark room.

Despite a sustained campaign and widespread publicity, vaccine hesitancy continues to prevail in the rural hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh where the pandemic is spreading its tentacles. In Sisoda village in Barabanki — where a group of residents jumped into the Saryu river to evade vaccination last Sunday — the residents remained firm in their decision of not getting the jab.

Besides this, rumours abound in the village that the vaccine causes ‘impotence’ and this is mainly responsible for driving the men away.

On Sunday evening, a group of people in Sisoda village in Barabanki district had jumped into the Saryu river after seeing a team of health officials.

The health team had gone to the village to give Covid vaccination to the local residents.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ramnagar tehsil, Rajiv Kumar Shukla, said about 200 people of the village ran away from the village because of the fear of vaccine and reached the Saryu shore. When the health team reached the river, these people jumped into the river.

The villagers said they jumped into the river because some people had told them that this was not a vaccine, but a poisonous injection.

Nodal Officer Rahul Tripathi said that they were continuing efforts to convince the local people about the benefits of vaccination and also dispel misconceptions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced reward for Covid-free villages with ‘Mera Gaon-Corona Mukt Gaon’ campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here