Viral Video Shows Long Line of Shoes Outside Vaccination Centre in UP’s Barabanki

In early April and May, the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and poor healthcare system forced people to stand for many hours in long queues for the oxygen cylinders, injections, and other essential medicines required for the treatment. Now, people are standing in long queues outside the government vaccination centres across states. Due to the shortage of vaccines people are being forced to stand in long queues for several hours.

Recently, an unusual video went viral from Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The video is of a Community Health Center in Ramsnehighat area of the district where people were standing in long queue to get vaccinated. Suddenly it started raining and to avoid the rain people started rushing to take shelter under a shed. But they left their shoes and slippers where they were standing to mark their respective positions in the queue.

In the video a long queue of different shoes and slippers can be seen instead of the people. After looking at the video it looks like instead of humans, slippers are waiting in long line and have come to get jabs at the center. The video is going viral on social media.

The trend started when one person waiting in the queue came up with a unique trick and put his slipper on his place to mark the spot for himself and went under a shed to avoid the rain. Just after seeing that, people started following each other and a long queue of slippers was created.

The same situation happened in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, where vaccine-seekers also came up with this idea and put their slippers to mark their presence and they stood under the surrounding tree to avoid the scorching sun.

As the supply of Covid-19 vaccines remains considerably lower than the demand many people are ending up not getting the jabs even after standing in lines for hours.

