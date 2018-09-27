Viral Video Shows MP Professor Apologising to Protesting ABVP Workers by Touching Their Feet

: A video has emerged of a professor apologising to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers by touching their feet in a government college in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.The incident was reported from Rajiv Gandhi Government College in Mandsaur where a group of ABVP workers were raising slogans in front of a classroom. Professor Dinesh Gupta asked the ABVP workers to stop, the students leaders started calling him anti-national and sought an apology.The ABVP workers reportedly also threatened the professor with a police complaint and kept pressuring him for an apology.Seeing the students not relenting, the irked professor touched their feet in disgust. He kept mumbling that he has committed the crime of teaching so he should apologise.However, as soon as the upset professor started his ‘Gandhigiri’, the youth leaders ran away only to be chased by the teacher inside the campus. Finally some of the faculty members intervened, pacified Gupta and took him away.“They are not students, they only engage in politics. Students kept calling me anti-national so I bowed down to them. I only want students to study and progress in their lives. I am not thinking about any action,” Prof Gupta later told the media.Pawan Sharma, the ABVP District co-ordinator, said that he was confused by what Gupta did. He said he even tried to stop him and later went to him and apologized.During a chat, my colleagues told me Prof Gupta had prevented them from chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai which had irked them, claimed Sharma.ABVP national executive member Aknit Garg told News18 that he has received the complete report from Mandsaur unit and claimed there was nothing like being propogated in social media. “Whatever the senior faculty member did was an outcome of anger and irritation which he could have avoided,” Garg said also accepting ABVP workers should not have disrupted studies when the classes were on.“As the professor objected to ABVP sloganeering inside the college, they threatened him with police case The teacher panicked and apologised by touching their feet,” NSUI state spokpeserson Vivek Tripathi said criticising ABVP and seeking a ban on the outfit.