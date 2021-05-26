Viral Videos Show Shrouds Being Removed from Graves Along Ganga, Prayagraj Admin Calls for Inquiry

After viral video on social media showed shrouds and bamboo sticks, used to mark burial sites, being removed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the district administration has called for an inquiry into the serious matter. A committee has been formed comprising SP Gangapar and ADM Administration to investigate who shot the video and what was the motive behind the incident.

DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami and SP Sarvsesh Tripathi have ordered strict action against the culprits behind the video. The clip, which was widely shared in social media, shows saffron shrouds used to cover graves and bamboo sticks used to mark them being removed.

The footage was being said to be from Shringverpur Ghaat in Prayagraj. The administration had earlier claimed that burials is not an uncommon practice in the Hindu religion as often mortal remains of children, unmarried women or those dying from snake bite are buried.

Several reports earlier claimed that the props were removed on the direction of the administration. But, the Municipal Commissioner clarified that no such order was given by the administration. “No such order has been given. Last rites of Covid-19 victims are being done. Normal cleaning works are being done," Ravi Ranjan, Municipal Commissioner, Prayagraj said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had shared the viral clip and attacked the government over the incident.

“No treatment was received when they were living. Many even did not receive the honour of proper last rites. They did not even find a place in government data. Now, even Ramnami (sacred shroud) are being snatched from the graves. What cleaning drive is this? This is disrespect — of the dead, of the religion, of humanity,” she said in a tweet.

However, the district magistrate said the ADM Administration and SP Gangapar will submit a report in the incident at the earliest and strict action will be taken. “We have seen the video of shrouds being removed and had discussions on the same. We have formed a committee of two senior officials who will look at all the aspects and find out who did this and what was the intention behind it. The administration has already confirmed that the burial of bodies is not a new thing and has been happening for years. However, the removal of shrouds needs to be looked into,” Goswami said, according to The Indian Express.

