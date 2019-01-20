Viralimalai Jallikattu to Set World Record With 2,000 Bulls and over 500 Tamers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Jallikattu competition here in Pudukkottai’s Viralimalai, hoping to set Guinness record on Sunday.The competition organized to set a world record have registered over 2,000 bulls from Pudukkottai, Trichy and Madurai.More than 500 bull-tamers have registered for the event. This is also the first time in Jallikattu that the tamers have been insured. The government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana insurance scheme for the bull-tamers at the event with a death cover of Rs 2 lakh each at a premium of Rs 12 each.The best bull-tamers and the owners of best bulls will be receiving two cars, 10 motorcycles, 700 bicycles, gold and silver coins and home appliances. Galleries have been arranged for nearly 30,000 people.Guinness Records Group Executive Committee members and three foreign judges have been invited to determine the winners of the game.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.