English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viralimalai Jallikattu to Set World Record With 2,000 Bulls and over 500 Tamers
More than 500 bull-tamers have registered for the event. This is also the first time in Jallikattu that the tamers have been insured.
Representative image. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Pudukkottai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Jallikattu competition here in Pudukkottai’s Viralimalai, hoping to set Guinness record on Sunday.
The competition organized to set a world record have registered over 2,000 bulls from Pudukkottai, Trichy and Madurai.
More than 500 bull-tamers have registered for the event. This is also the first time in Jallikattu that the tamers have been insured. The government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana insurance scheme for the bull-tamers at the event with a death cover of Rs 2 lakh each at a premium of Rs 12 each.
The best bull-tamers and the owners of best bulls will be receiving two cars, 10 motorcycles, 700 bicycles, gold and silver coins and home appliances. Galleries have been arranged for nearly 30,000 people.
Guinness Records Group Executive Committee members and three foreign judges have been invited to determine the winners of the game.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The competition organized to set a world record have registered over 2,000 bulls from Pudukkottai, Trichy and Madurai.
More than 500 bull-tamers have registered for the event. This is also the first time in Jallikattu that the tamers have been insured. The government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana insurance scheme for the bull-tamers at the event with a death cover of Rs 2 lakh each at a premium of Rs 12 each.
The best bull-tamers and the owners of best bulls will be receiving two cars, 10 motorcycles, 700 bicycles, gold and silver coins and home appliances. Galleries have been arranged for nearly 30,000 people.
Guinness Records Group Executive Committee members and three foreign judges have been invited to determine the winners of the game.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bumrah Bowls the Best Yorker in World Cricket Currently - Akram
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
- Imam & Hafeez Half-centuries Help Pakistan Sink South Africa in Opener
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results