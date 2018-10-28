English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Their 1st Karva Chauth
Not only was their traditional look 'aww-ed' by Twitterati, but their love-filled captions grabbed the most eyeballs.
Virat Kohli with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma during the 6th M A K Pataudi Memorial Lecture and BCCI Awards, in Bengaluru. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The 'power couple', Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, were all head over heels for each other on Saturday when they decided to call for dual celebrations. While Kohli registered his record-breaking 38th century, Sharma celebrated her first Karva Chauth.
Taking some time out from their jam-packed schedules to be with each other, the two shared adorable posts on social media. Not only was their traditional look 'aww-ed' by Twitterati, but their love-filled captions grabbed the most eyeballs. Here's how they wished each other on the occasion.
Last month, Kohli's post for his wife received a whole lot of love from the social media users. After he was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest honour in sports, Virat addressed a heart-felt note to Sharma. "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love," he wrote.
My moon , my sun , my star , my everything— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2018
Happy karva chauth to all pic.twitter.com/7saMNS6jdy
My life. My universe. ❤❤ Karvachauth ❤ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/a2v18dh8rH— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2018
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
