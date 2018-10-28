GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Their 1st Karva Chauth

Not only was their traditional look 'aww-ed' by Twitterati, but their love-filled captions grabbed the most eyeballs.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Their 1st Karva Chauth
Virat Kohli with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma during the 6th M A K Pataudi Memorial Lecture and BCCI Awards, in Bengaluru. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The 'power couple', Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, were all head over heels for each other on Saturday when they decided to call for dual celebrations. While Kohli registered his record-breaking 38th century, Sharma celebrated her first Karva Chauth.

Taking some time out from their jam-packed schedules to be with each other, the two shared adorable posts on social media. Not only was their traditional look 'aww-ed' by Twitterati, but their love-filled captions grabbed the most eyeballs. Here's how they wished each other on the occasion.






Last month, Kohli's post for his wife received a whole lot of love from the social media users. After he was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest honour in sports, Virat addressed a heart-felt note to Sharma. "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love," he wrote.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...