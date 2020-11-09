News18 Logo

Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave, To Return Home After Adelaide Test

India captain Virat Kohli has been granted a paternity leave and will return from the team's tour of Australia after the opening test in Adelaide, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has been granted a paternity leave and will return from the team’s tour of Australia after the opening test in Adelaide, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

“The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first test against Australia in Adelaide,” board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India will leave for Australia late this month to play six short-form internationals followed by a four-test series.

  • First Published: November 09, 2020, 16:43 IST
