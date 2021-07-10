Virbhadra Singh Cremated with Full State Honours in Shimla's Rampur

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours at a Rampur crematorium in Shimla district on Saturday afternoon. His son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites. Thousands of his well-wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu to the leader.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday. A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday. The delegation comprised Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal. The body was kept at Rampur's Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral.

