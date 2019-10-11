Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virender Sehwag Supports '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Campaign; Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Him

The former cricketer has appealed to people to join in and support the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign against dengue through a video, by inspecting their houses for a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Image: Twitter

New Delhi Former cricketer Virender Sehwag supported the Delhi government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, a statement said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Sehwag, saying the youth will join the campaign with more enthusiasm.

According to the statement, the former cricketer has appealed to people to join in and support the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign against dengue through a video, by inspecting their houses for a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

"Through his video appeal, he has also called on to the people of Delhi to become Champions by urging others to join the campaign too.

"The champion campaign envisages that citizens should reach out to 10 of their friends and ask them to check their premises for signs of stagnant water," the government statement stated.

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the campaign against dengue by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

