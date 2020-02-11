Virender Singh Kadian (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Virender Singh Kadian is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Delhi Cantt constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Virender Singh Kadian's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 44 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 2.1 crore which includes Rs. 68.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.4 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 22.2 lakh of which Rs. 17.1 lakh is self income. Virender Singh Kadian's has total liabilities of Rs. 39 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Delhi Cantt are: Nand Kishore Beniwal (BSP), Manish Singh (BJP), Virender Singh Kadian (AAP), Surender Singh (NCP), Sandeep Tanwar (INC), Nagendra Kumar Tiwari (NYP), Sachin Kumar (BSNP), Ishwar (IND), Bir Singh Chauhan (IND), Manoj Bawan (IND), Sachin (IND), Sanjeev Kumar (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Virender Singh Kadian (AAP) in 2020 Delhi Cantt elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.