Visakhapatnam District of AP Reports Steep Rise in Dengue Cases

Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing an increase in the number of dengue cases. According to the health department data the district reported as many as 233 dengue cases till August 8. Last year, 112 dengue cases were reported in the district during the same period. Fortunately, no deaths were reported in both years. Dengue cases have almost doubled this year compared to last year due to multiple reasons.

Of 233 dengue cases, 102 were reported from the urban areas, 89 cases from the rural areas and 21 cases from tribal areas. As many as 21 cases were reported from semi-urban areas.

While only two cases were registered in June last year, ten cases were registered for the same month this year. Although not a single case was registered in July last year, a total of 47 cases were registered in July this year.

Mosquitoes causing dengue disease are thriving in the district due to poor sanitation in various areas. In the past, sanitation workers used to sweep roads and collect garbage. But due to a change in sanitation policy, sanitation workers were asked not to collect garbage from roads which resulted in the piling of garbage for days. In addition, intermittent rains provided favourable condition for mosquito breeding. These situations resulted in rising of dengue cases in the district.

According to officials, government hospitals including King George Hospital (KGH) and many private hospitals have been treating a large number of patients suffering from dengue. They are admitting dengue cases on a daily basis.

Apart from the Bhavnagar ward in KGH, a special ward with 12 beds was recently set up in the Rajendraprasad ward for the treatment of dengue cases.

People are also lining up at the private hospitals as many fear not getting proper treatment in government hospitals.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials are conducting a special drive to raise awareness among the public on mosquito breeding.

