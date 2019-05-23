Take the pledge to vote

Visakhapatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Visakhapatnam (విశాఖపట్నం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
4. Visakhapatnam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.57%. The estimated literacy level of Visakhapatnam is 77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kambhapati Hari Babu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 90,488 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Daggubati Purandeswari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 66,686 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Visakhapatnam Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VCK
--
--
George Bangari
YSRCP
--
--
M.V.V. Satyanarayana
PPOI
--
--
B. Jaya Venu Gopal
JSP
--
--
V.V. Lakshmi Narayana
IND
--
--
R. Udaya Gowri
IND
--
--
Anmish Varma
TDP
--
--
Bharath Mathukumilli
INC
--
--
Pedada Ramanikumari
IND
--
--
Gampala Somasundaram
IND
--
--
Kothapalli Geetha
IND
--
--
Gannu Mallayya
IND
--
--
Durgaprasad Guntu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Pulapaka Raja Sekhar
BJP
--
--
Daggubati Purandeswari

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.96% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam was: Kambhapati Hari Babu (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,74,909 men, 8,47,941 women and 161 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Visakhapatnam is: 17.7231 83.3013

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विशाखापट्टनम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); বিশাখাপত্তনম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); विशाखापट्टणम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); વિશાખાપટ્ટનમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); விசாகப்பட்டிணம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); విశాఖపట్నం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಿಶಾಖಪಟ್ಣಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വിശാഖപട്ടണം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
