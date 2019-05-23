English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Visakhapatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Visakhapatnam (విశాఖపట్నం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Visakhapatnam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.57%. The estimated literacy level of Visakhapatnam is 77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kambhapati Hari Babu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 90,488 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Daggubati Purandeswari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 66,686 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Visakhapatnam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VCK
--
--
George Bangari
YSRCP
--
--
M.V.V. Satyanarayana
PPOI
--
--
B. Jaya Venu Gopal
JSP
--
--
V.V. Lakshmi Narayana
IND
--
--
R. Udaya Gowri
IND
--
--
Anmish Varma
TDP
--
--
Bharath Mathukumilli
INC
--
--
Pedada Ramanikumari
IND
--
--
Gampala Somasundaram
IND
--
--
Kothapalli Geetha
IND
--
--
Gannu Mallayya
IND
--
--
Durgaprasad Guntu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Pulapaka Raja Sekhar
BJP
--
--
Daggubati Purandeswari
