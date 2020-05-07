Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 3 Killed, Over 200 Hospitalised After Leak at Chemical Plant; Residents Living Within 5km Evacuated

Read More

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Three people, including a child, died on Thursday after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Over 200 are reported to have fallen sick though several media reports pegged the number at 1,000. People are being taken to the hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing difficulties.Footages of the incident show people lying on the roads near the site, possibly unconscious. Many are being carried into ambulances, and people rushing in to help. An industrial siren sounds in the background, amid a heartbreaking scene of a child trying to wake up a woman lying unconscious on the divider.