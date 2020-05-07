 Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 3 Killed, Over 200 Hospitalised After Leak at Chemical Plant; Residents Living Within 5km Evacuated - News18
Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 3 Killed, Over 200 Hospitalised After Leak at Chemical Plant; Residents Living Within 5km Evacuated

News18.com | May 7, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Event Highlights

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Three people, including a child, died on Thursday after a gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Over 200 are reported to have fallen sick though several media reports pegged the number at 1,000. People are being taken to the hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing difficulties.

Footages of the incident show people lying on the roads near the site, possibly unconscious. Many are being carried into ambulances, and people rushing in to help. An industrial siren sounds in the background, amid a heartbreaking scene of a child trying to wake up a woman lying unconscious on the divider.
May 7, 2020 9:12 am (IST)

Reports are coming in of more than 200 people being affected by the incident.

May 7, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

King George Hospital | People are Being Treated at King George Hospital. (Image: News18)

May 7, 2020 9:05 am (IST)

WATCH: Gas Leak at LG Polymers Industry in Visakhapatnam

May 7, 2020 9:04 am (IST)

Gas Leak | Primary report is that  polyvinyl chloride gas, (reports say that it may Styrene as well) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. 

May 7, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

Precautionary measures issued by GVMC | The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines for people nearby the site of the incident.

May 7, 2020 8:58 am (IST)

Most Affected Area | Most Affected Area is Venktapuram.

May 7, 2020 8:53 am (IST)

3 Dead, About 200 Injured | Three people are reported dead and about 200 people injured and suffering with respiratory problems and skin allergies.
 

May 7, 2020 8:52 am (IST)

CM Jaganmohan Reddy Rushing to Vizag | Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam, due to the tragedy. He is rushing to Vizag at 11.45 am on special flight

May 7, 2020 8:48 am (IST)

Pictures from the Scene | ANI has tweeted some pictures of the scene, and the factory, as ambulances are seen rushing in at the spot of the tragedy.

May 7, 2020 8:44 am (IST)

Many Reported to be Sick | Over 200 are reported to have fallen sick though several media reports pegged the number at 1,000. People are being taken to the hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing difficulties.

May 7, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

Gas Leak at Chemical Plant, 3 Killed | Three people, including a child, have died after a gas leakage at a chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The leakage has taken place at LG Polymers industry, said the District Medical and Health Officer, according to ANI.

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 3 Killed, Over 200 Hospitalised After Leak at Chemical Plant; Residents Living Within 5km Evacuated
.



The Greater Visakhapatnam Muncipal Corporation has tweeted, confirming the incident and asking for people living in colonies and villages around the industry to leave for safer locations.



The LG Polymers industry was set up in 1961, as Hindustan Polymers. The company manufactures polystyrene and its co-polymers in Vizag.

In 1978, it was merged with merged with Mc Dowell and Company Limited of UB Group.

Police, fire tenders and ambulances are reaching the spot. More details are awaited.

