Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 3 Killed, Over 200 Hospitalised After Leak at Chemical Plant; Residents Living Within 5km Evacuated

Event Highlights
Footages of the incident show people lying on the roads near the site, possibly unconscious. Many are being carried into ambulances, and people rushing in to help. An industrial siren sounds in the background, amid a heartbreaking scene of a child trying to wake up a woman lying unconscious on the divider.
Precautionary measures issued by GVMC | The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines for people nearby the site of the incident.
As precautionary measures, the colonies and villages around the industry may leave to the safer locations. PLEASE USE WET CLOTH AS MASK TO COVER NOSE AND MOUTH.— Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020
Pictures from the Scene | ANI has tweeted some pictures of the scene, and the factory, as ambulances are seen rushing in at the spot of the tragedy.
Andhra Pradesh: Chemical gas leakage reported at LG Polymers industry in— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. People being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes&breathing difficulties. Police, fire tenders, ambulances reach spot.Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uCXGsHBmn2
.
There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions.— Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020
The Greater Visakhapatnam Muncipal Corporation has tweeted, confirming the incident and asking for people living in colonies and villages around the industry to leave for safer locations.
As precautionary measures, the colonies and villages around the industry may leave to the safer locations. PLEASE USE WET CLOTH AS MASK TO COVER NOSE AND MOUTH.— Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020
The LG Polymers industry was set up in 1961, as Hindustan Polymers. The company manufactures polystyrene and its co-polymers in Vizag.
In 1978, it was merged with merged with Mc Dowell and Company Limited of UB Group.
Police, fire tenders and ambulances are reaching the spot. More details are awaited.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Sambhavna Seth Rushed to Hospital, Here's What Happened
- UP Man Rides to MP on Bike to Get Married After Lockdown Extended for Third Time
- Harbhajan Singh Lights Up Lockdown With Heartfelt 'Rab De Rang' Recitation
- Babar Azam is Better Than Virat Kohli: Tom Moody
- PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Here Are All The Official Patch Notes