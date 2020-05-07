INDIA

2-MIN READ

Vizag Gas Leak: Death Toll Likely to Rise as Hundreds Fall Unconcious After Styrene Leakage; Residences within 5km Being Evacuated

(Representative image: Reuters)

The most affected village is said to be Venkatapuram, which is in 1.5 km radius to the unit. More than 110 people shifted from there.

Vishakhapatnam: At least eight people killed, including a six-year-old, and nearly 200 fell unconscious after a chemical gas leaked from a plastic manufacturing unit of LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalapatnam near Vishakapatnam.

According to preliminary report, the gas, suspected to be either poly vinyl chloride or styrene, leaked around 2:30am. The exact reason for leakage is being ascertained.

The plant was shut for past 40 days due to coronavirus lockdown and minimum staff was deployed inside.

The municipal commissioner fears the death toll could rise as hundreds of people have inhaled the gas and either fell unconscious or are having breathing issues.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) personnel are trying to subside the effect by blowing water and people are being asked to wear masks after wetting them in water.

The most affected village is said to be Venkatapuram, which is in 1.5 km radius to the unit. More than 110 people shifted from there. Five villages have been totally evacuated, and rest are in progress as officials said that nearly nine villages have been impacted.

Some people said that the colour of the trees were also changing due to the intensity of the gas.

The CM office said Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and will shortly leave for Vishakhapatnam.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences. "I have spoke to the Chief Secretary and DGP of AP to take stock of the situation, and instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I am continuously monitoring the situation. Hundreds of people have also been effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vishakapatnam. Also, I spoke to the Home Secretary, GoI and requested him to provide all the required assistance to the state to tackle the difficulties."

