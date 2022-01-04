Vishal's Veerame Vaagai Soodum Sets Up Box Office Clash With Ajith's Valimai on Pongal

Actor Vishal’s upcoming film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum will clash with Ajith’s Valimai at the box office, according to reports. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, written and directed by debutant Thu Pa Sarvanan, was initially scheduled to release on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. But the makers preponed the release date and have now decided to premiere the film on the occasion of Pongal 2022.

The action thriller has been bankrolled by Vishal under his banner Vishal Film Factory. The film stars Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles, along with Yogi Babu, Marimathu, Baburaj, among others in important roles.

Speaking of the technical crew, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the background score of the film, while Kavin Raj headed the cinematography department. N.B. Srikanth has handled the editing and art direction by S.S. Moorthy.

The storyline of the film revolves around a normal man, who belongs to a middle-class family and takes on the authorities for abusing their powers. The movie will hit the theatres in two languages as Veerame Vaagai Soodum in Tamil and Saamanyudu Telugu.

Speaking of Valimai, the film is produced under Boney Kapoor’s banner Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Meanwhile, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame has directed Valimai.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music, while Nirav Shah handled the camera. Along with Ajith, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra in pivotal roles.

Soon after SS Rajamouli’s big-budgeted RRR got postponed, many other filmmakers are now considering the long holiday weekend for the release of their small and medium-budget films.

