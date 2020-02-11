Vishesh Ravi (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vishesh Ravi of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Vishesh Ravi is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Karol Bagh constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA. Vishesh Ravi's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 36 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 19.1 lakh which includes Rs. 19.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 15 lakh of which Rs. 6.4 lakh is self income. Vishesh Ravi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Karol Bagh are: Gourav Kumar (INC), Yogender Chandoliya (BJP), Lekhraj Jatav (BSP), Vishesh Ravi (AAP), Gaurav (SS), Deepak Kumar (IND), Dharmender Kanwar (IND), Rahul Bharti (IND), Sunil (IND).

