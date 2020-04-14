Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Vishu 2020 Today: All You Need to Know About the Festival

On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, people visit temples and pray for prosperity and well being of their families.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 14, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vishu 2020 Today: All You Need to Know About the Festival
Vishu falls during the second week of April every year.

The first day of the Medam month as per the Malayalam calendar is celebrated as Vishu. The festival celebrated largely in Kerala is associated with 'Vishukkani' or the belief of viewing all holy or auspicious things.

On this day, people wear new clothes and engage in various festivities including bursting cracker. According to the Gregorian calendar, Vishu falls during the second week of April every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occasion and wished “new hope and new energy” to all. He also wished everyone “good health and well-being.”

Vishu is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Keralites. People visit temples early in the morning; families get ready and watch laburnum tree blossoms together. Elders also bless younger member of the families with money, rice and precious items like silver and gold.

The most important ritual on Vishu is that of Vishukkani. ‘Kani’ in Malayalam means “that which is seen first” and hence Vishukkani means “that which is seen first on Vishu”. People believe the things they see first on Vishu will be indicative of how their year ahead is going to be.

Women in the households prepare a kit for Vishukkani, a collection of auspicious items. This contains images of Lord Vishnu, fruits, flowers, clothes and gold.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,353,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,553

    +1,705

  • Cured/Discharged

    451,834

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,718

    +100
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres