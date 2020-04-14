Vishu 2020 Today: All You Need to Know About the Festival

The first day of the Medam month as per the Malayalam calendar is celebrated as Vishu. The festival celebrated largely in Kerala is associated with 'Vishukkani' or the belief of viewing all holy or auspicious things.

On this day, people wear new clothes and engage in various festivities including bursting cracker. According to the Gregorian calendar, Vishu falls during the second week of April every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occasion and wished “new hope and new energy” to all. He also wished everyone “good health and well-being.”

എല്ലാവർക്കും ആഹ്ളാദപൂർണമായ വിഷു ആശംസകൾ! പുതുവർഷം പുതിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയും ഊർജവും പ്രദാനംചെയ്യുന്നു. എല്ലാവർക്കും ക്ഷേമവും സൗഖ്യവും ഉണ്ടാവട്ടെ.Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Vishu is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Keralites. People visit temples early in the morning; families get ready and watch laburnum tree blossoms together. Elders also bless younger member of the families with money, rice and precious items like silver and gold.

The most important ritual on Vishu is that of Vishukkani. ‘Kani’ in Malayalam means “that which is seen first” and hence Vishukkani means “that which is seen first on Vishu”. People believe the things they see first on Vishu will be indicative of how their year ahead is going to be.

Women in the households prepare a kit for Vishukkani, a collection of auspicious items. This contains images of Lord Vishnu, fruits, flowers, clothes and gold.

