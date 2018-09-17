Vishwakarma Day 2018: Know 5 Vastu Principles for Home, Offices & Factories

Vishwakarma Day 2018 falls today i.e. 17th September 2018 and is observed as the birth anniversary of Hindu Diety Lord Vishwakarma – the chief Architect of Gods and Engineer who created Vastu Shastra highlighting the relationship between a dweller, dwelling and the cosmos.As per Vastu Shastra, an establishment if done right can provide utmost comfort, prosperity and peace to its dweller; on the other hand, when the guiding principles of the cosmic order are flouted, they can wreak losses, render anxiety and direct your efforts down the drain. No wonder how you are influenced by the cosmic energy prevalent in your office or home.The Cosmos is made of 5 elements - Fire, Water, Air, Earth and Space. On Vishwakarma Jayanti 2018, let us take you through 5 basic Vastu Principles based on these elements that you can follow at your Home, Office or Factory and ensure peace of mind and prosperity:1. South-East (SE) represents Fire or Agni – this is the direction you must build your kitchen at home, pantry at office or a furnace in a factory.2. North-East (NE) represents Water or Jal – the best place to make a bore well or underground water tank at home or factory. The North East corner is also the ideal direction to establish your Puja Room or Altar as it is the corner of Ishaan which is brimming with divine energies.3. North-West (NW) represents Air or Vaayu – this is the place where you should build a guest room. For office, North-West should be assigned to store finished goods that are ready for sale.4. South-West (SW) represents Earth or Nairutya – this is the direction which depicts stability and this is exactly where you must place heavy items like almirahs and build master Bed Room for the home owner.5. Centre represents Space or Brahmasthan – the centre of any building, be it your home, office or factory should be mostly vacant and have ample space to cosmically connect the dwellers and the dwelling.