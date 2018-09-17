English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vishwakarma Puja 2018: Date, Time & its Significance
Vishwakarma Diwas or Jayanti is dedicated to the deity of architects and craftsmen - Lord Vishwakarma. Vaastu Shastra finds its origin in Atharva Veda’s sub branch Sthapatyaveda or Shilpa Veda which is contributed by Lord Vishwakarma.
Representative Image
Vishwakarma Puja 2018 falls on 17th September and as per Hindu calendar, it is observed on the last day of the Bhadra month.
It was Lord Vishwakarma who created the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas, Krishna’s Dwarka apart from various temples, palaces, as well as weapons for Gods including Trishool (Trident) for Lord Shiva and Vajra (Thunderbolt) for Lord Indra.
In India, Vishwakarma Puja is a major holiday for machinists, engineers, laborers, carpenters, craftsmen and industrial workers. The day is devoted to worshipping of machines and tools which are otherwise used day in day out by the craftsmen and mechanics.
Vishwakarma Puja is helmed as a progressive day when the machines and tools are worshipped so they can harbor prosperity of the business and are put to rest on this day for smooth functioning in the long run.
In the digital era, Vishwakarma Puja is done for Data Servers and Computers too as the day is considered auspicious for praying growth and success of business.
Vishwakarma Diwas 2018 coincides with Kanya Sankranti which marks the beginning of the sixth month in Hindu Solar Calendar Kanya or Ashvin as per lunar calendar. The Punya Kaal Muhurta on 17th September 2018 falls between 7:01am and 1:26pm.
