Vishwakarma Puja 2018: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, Biswakarma Puja or Biswa Karma Puja, is celebrated on September 17 every year. The day marks the birth of Hindu God Vishwakarma, the ‘architect’ of the gods.It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma built palaces, weapons and buildings for the gods. He is also known as the ‘God of Vastu Shastra’, the ‘First Engineer’, the ‘Engineer of the Gods’ and the ‘God of Machines’.According to a legend, the idols of Balabhadra, Subhadra and Lord Jagannath that are worshipped in the famous Puri temple in Odisha were also created by Vishwakarma. His devotees believe that he also created the Swarglok (heaven) in Satya Yug, Lanka in Treta Yug, and Lord Krishna’s capital Dwarka in the Dwapar Yug.Architects, carpenters, engineers artists, mechanics and factory workers take a break from work to worship the Vishwakarma idol and his ‘vahan’ (vehicle), the elephant. People clean up and worship the machines and tools in factories and and offices and give equipment rest for the day. Several workplaces declare their annual bonus on this day.The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha.​