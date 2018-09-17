English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vishwakarma Puja 2018: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival
The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, Biswakarma Puja or Biswa Karma Puja, is celebrated on September 17 every year. The day marks the birth of Hindu God Vishwakarma, the ‘architect’ of the gods.
Who is Lord Vishwakarma?
It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma built palaces, weapons and buildings for the gods. He is also known as the ‘God of Vastu Shastra’, the ‘First Engineer’, the ‘Engineer of the Gods’ and the ‘God of Machines’.
Creator of Heaven
According to a legend, the idols of Balabhadra, Subhadra and Lord Jagannath that are worshipped in the famous Puri temple in Odisha were also created by Vishwakarma. His devotees believe that he also created the Swarglok (heaven) in Satya Yug, Lanka in Treta Yug, and Lord Krishna’s capital Dwarka in the Dwapar Yug.
Why Machines are Worshipped?
Architects, carpenters, engineers artists, mechanics and factory workers take a break from work to worship the Vishwakarma idol and his ‘vahan’ (vehicle), the elephant. People clean up and worship the machines and tools in factories and and offices and give equipment rest for the day. Several workplaces declare their annual bonus on this day.
The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha.
Who is Lord Vishwakarma?
It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma built palaces, weapons and buildings for the gods. He is also known as the ‘God of Vastu Shastra’, the ‘First Engineer’, the ‘Engineer of the Gods’ and the ‘God of Machines’.
Creator of Heaven
According to a legend, the idols of Balabhadra, Subhadra and Lord Jagannath that are worshipped in the famous Puri temple in Odisha were also created by Vishwakarma. His devotees believe that he also created the Swarglok (heaven) in Satya Yug, Lanka in Treta Yug, and Lord Krishna’s capital Dwarka in the Dwapar Yug.
Why Machines are Worshipped?
Architects, carpenters, engineers artists, mechanics and factory workers take a break from work to worship the Vishwakarma idol and his ‘vahan’ (vehicle), the elephant. People clean up and worship the machines and tools in factories and and offices and give equipment rest for the day. Several workplaces declare their annual bonus on this day.
The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni's Batting Woes Compound India's Middle-order Conundrum
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...