Vishwakarma Puja 2019: All You Need to Know about the Hindu Festival

A celebration honouring the dive architect Vishwakarma, Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on 'Kanya Sankranti' of Hindu calendar. Generally celebrated between September 16 to 19, it is observed by states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura as well as the neighbouring country of Nepal.

A festival that is primarily organised in factories and industrial areas, workers pray for a better future, safe working conditions and, above all, success in their respective fields. The festival is celebrated by artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths and welders as well. Notably, Vishwakarma puja is also celebrated a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja in October-November.

- On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, here are a few interesting facts about the divine architect that you must know about.

- Vishwakarma is believed to be the God of everyone who is skilled in the crafts.

- Vishwakarma is said to have revealed the Sthapatyaveda or fourth Upa-Veda and presides over the sixty-four mechanical arts.

- Lord Vishwakarma is known to be the designer of all the flying chariots of the Gods, and all their weapons (with divine attributes).

According to mythic tales, Lord Vishwakarma designed the Vajra, the sacred weapon of Lord Indra, from the bones of sage Dadhichi and also the Agnayestra. Even Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra was created by Lord Vishwakarma.

Legends say that when Ravana, a staunch Lord Shiva devotee, was invited to perform the Grihapravesh ritual of Lord Shiva and Parvati's abode, which was a golden palace designed by Lord Vishwakarma, he was awestruck by the beauty of their home. Following the ceremony, when a pleased Shiva asked Ravana to ask anything as per his wish for the Dakshina, Ravana, asked for the golden palace itself. Shiva had to oblige and give the Golden Lanka to Ravana.

Not only the Golden Lanka, but Vishwakarma is also credited in mythology for having created Kubara's city of Alakpuri on Mount Mandara as well as Chaitararatha, beautiful gardens in the mountain city.

In fact, He also built the King of Gods Indra's palace as well as Lord Krishna's city of Dwarka. He had even built the Pandavas' Palace of Illusions in Indraprastha — a place which would prove to be a pivotal point in them going forward towards the mighty Kurukshetra war.

Lord Vishwakarma even built the Pushpaka Vimana for Kubera on the insistence of Lord Bramha, says mythology.

In fact, the Lord of Architecture is also supposed to have built the three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra along with Sudarshana Chakra in the Shreekshretra Jagannath Temple.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.