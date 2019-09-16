Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Facts to Know about the Hindu Festival for the God of Architecture

Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed in reverence to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. He is believed to have constructed the holy city of Dwarka, as well as, the Palace of Illusions or Maya Sabha for the Pandavas. He finds mention in Rig Veda and is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanic and architecture.

In fact, Lord Vishwakarma created the King of God Indra's Vajra as well.

Falling on Kanya Sankranti of the Hindu calendar, it is generally celebrated on September 17 every year. The eastern states of the country like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura and Assam observe the day, while Nepal too celebrates it.

The festival is mainly observed in factories and industrial areas as well as by artisans, craftsman, mechanism and welders among others.

Vishwakarma is celebrated on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month.

As per Drik Panchang, the Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment on September 17 falls on 1:19 pm.

On Vishwakarma Puja, devotees worship the Lord as well as his vahan, the elephant. Workers also worship their tools on this day and shops and factories usually remain close. On the day of Vishwakarma Puja, the idol of the divine architect is placed in decorated marquees or on raised platforms in shops and factory floors, where the puja rituals take place. Often family members of the workers too participate in the festivities. Following the puja, a gourmet community feast is prepared which is then eaten by workers and their families.

In some places there is a tradition of flying kites on this day as well.

