Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. Regarded as the ‘divine architect’, Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be the creator of all the palaces of Hindu gods and goddesses, along with their weapons and vehicles.

Lord Vishwakarma is Brahma’s son, whose divine works holds immense significance for artisans and craftsmen is worshipped with a great fervor every year.

The calculation of this day is done as per the ‘Bisuddhasidhanta’, and is celebrated as ‘Biswakarma Puja’ on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month, in the eastern states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura. It is also referred as ‘Kanya Sankranti’ or ‘Bhadra Sankranti’.

To greet your dear ones on this auspicious day, here is a list of wishes which encompasses the feel of Vishwakarma Puja

— May Lord Vishwakarma always be with you! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2019

— May this Vishwakarma puja bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take. Have a blessed Happy Vishwakarma Puja or Lord Vishwakarma Puja 2019.

— The creator of machine & tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2019 to all!

— On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2019 to all friends.

— May Lord Vishwakarma – the deity of all craftsman and architects endow upon you his virtue and good will. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2019.

— As you celebrate Vishwakarma Day 2019 with gaiety and euphoria, may peace and prosperity come your way

— Jai jai shri Vishwakarma bhagwana, Jai jai shri vishweshwar krupa nidhaana. Happy Vishwakarma day to you!

— Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to everyone. Let us celebrate this day by offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for a successful tomorrow.

— I wish that the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti be the new start of happiness, success and prosperity in your life. May you have a blessed year ahead.

— Today is the day to pray the creator of tools and machines and to seek his blessings for a progressive and prosperous life. Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

