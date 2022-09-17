Vishwakarma Puja 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti | WATCH

VISHWAKARMA PUJA 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti on Saturday, September 17. “Best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. On this occasion, my heartfelt greetings to the Karmayogis associated with all kinds of creative work along with Navnirman and Navsrjan. Your skill and duty is going to take the country to new heights in the eternity,” PM Modi tweeted.

देशवासियों को भगवान विश्वकर्मा जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर नवनिर्माण और नवसृजन के साथ ही सभी प्रकार के रचनात्मक कार्यों से जुड़े कर्मयोगियों का मेरा हार्दिक अभिनंदन। आपका कौशल और कर्तव्यभाव अमृतकाल में देश को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने वाला है। pic.twitter.com/fW6pLUwNdj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

Lord Vishwakarma is known as the divine architect and designer for all the gods and goddesses, according to the Vedas. Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti is mostly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand. Factory and shop owners conduct puja on this day to seek the blessing of the lord for excellence in their field. Along with the idol of the God Vishwakarma, all the tools and machines are also worshipped.

The occasion holds great significance in Hindu religion. Unlike other festivals, Vishwakarma Puja is observed only for one day. Vishwakarma Puja is determined as per the Solar calendar while the other festival dates are based on the Lunar calendar.

