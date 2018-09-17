GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vishwakarma Puja: No Holiday for Schools in UP on Vishwakarma Jayanti

The schools have been asked to remain open and hold programmes to apprise the students about the teachings of Maharaj Vishwakarma.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 8:49 AM IST
Representative image.
The holiday on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja has been scrapped for all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. September 17, till last year, was declared as holiday for the schools to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaj Vishwakarma.

UP’s Basic Shiksha Parishad Secretary Ruby Singh, in a letter has asked all basic education officers to ensure the schools remain open on September 17 and to hold programmes to apprise students about the teachings of the Maharaj.

Till 2016, the Vishwakarma Jayanti was a holiday for schools across UP, the Times of India reported. Last year, the schools remained open on the holiday for pulse polio campaign.

The government officials said that the celebrations will take place in schools for the first time.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
