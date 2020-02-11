Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Vishwas Nagar (विश्वास नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and Shahdara district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Vishwas Nagar is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Vishwas Nagar was one of the three seats which BJP won in the 2015 elections.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,99,929 eligible electors, of which 1,07,352 were male, 92,570 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vishwas Nagar in 2020 is 862.3.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Vishwas Nagar, there are a total of 2866 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,86,871 eligible electors, of which 1,01,689 were male, 85,136 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,883 eligible electors, of which 95,717 were male, 80,030 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,62,644 eligible electors, of which 87,178 were male, 75,363 female.

The number of service voters in Vishwas Nagar in 2015 was 29. In 2013, there were 119 and in 2008 there were 103.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Om Prakash Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating Dr Atul Gupta of AAP by a margin of 10,158 votes which was 7.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.16% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Om Prakash Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Naseeb Singh of INC by a margin of 7,799 votes which was 6.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Naseeb Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Om Prakash Sharma of BJP by a margin of 9,629 votes which was 10.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.1% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 59. Vishwas Nagar Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 7 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar are: Gurcharan Singh (INC), Dileep Gautam (BSP), Deepak Singla (AAP), Anil Kumar (NYP), Babu Ram (PPID), Sadhna (JKP), Ashok Surana (IND), Neesha (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.23%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.96%, while it was 67.09% in 2013. In 2008, 58.74% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.73%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 184 polling stations in 59. Vishwas Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 175. In 2013 there were 172 polling stations and in 2008, there were 172.

Extent:

59. Vishwas Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Shahdara district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 79 (Part) EB No. 33-180 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 80 Ward No. 80 (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Vishwas Nagar, Anand Vihar, IP Extension, Preet Vihar) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Vishwas Nagar is 13.14 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110032, 110091, 110092, 110096

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Vishwas Nagar is: 28°37'21.7"N 77°16'26.0"E.

