Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, Passes Away at 88 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the head of prominent Pejavara Mutt and one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.

The seer was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Sunday morning from KMC Hospital where he was under treatment. He was critical and connected to a ventilator at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his last respects and said, "Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. (SIC)"

I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers. pic.twitter.com/sJMxIfIUSS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, remembered the Seer to pay homage. "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels (SIC)," he said.

Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/TIJbVaFcUT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 29, 2019

The octogenarian pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Vishwesha Theertha Swami, the revered seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, in Udupi today. He made history by being the only seer among the seers of the Ashta mutts of Udupi to have performed five biennial Paryayas. pic.twitter.com/b4IYAgE10K — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 29, 2019

Karnataka: Ashta Matadishas pay tributes to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami after he passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, today. pic.twitter.com/he4OCTsHSB — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa prayed for the devotees of Swami and said, "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain."

At 5am, on December 20, he was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing from a private hospital, a statement said.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the statement added.

