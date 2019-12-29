Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, Passes Away at 88 in Bengaluru

Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the 88-year-old pontiff, was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, Passes Away at 88 in Bengaluru
File photo of Vishvesha Teertha Swami.

New Delhi: Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the head of prominent Pejavara Mutt and one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.

The seer was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Sunday morning from KMC Hospital where he was under treatment. He was critical and connected to a ventilator at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his last respects and said, "Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. (SIC)"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, remembered the Seer to pay homage. "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels (SIC)," he said.

The octogenarian pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa prayed for the devotees of Swami and said, "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain."

At 5am, on December 20, he was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing from a private hospital, a statement said.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
