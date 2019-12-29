Vishwesha Theertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, Passes Away at 88 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the head of prominent Pejavara Mutt and one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.

The seer was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Sunday morning from KMC Hospital where he was under treatment. He was critical and connected to a ventilator at the hospital.

The octogenarian pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa prayed for the devotees of Swami and said, "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain."

At 5am, on December 20, he was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing from a private hospital, a statement said.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the statement added.

