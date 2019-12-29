Vishwesha Theertha Swami, Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, Passes Away at 88 in Bengaluru
Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the 88-year-old pontiff, was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.
File photo of Vishvesha Teertha Swami.
New Delhi: Vishvesha Teertha Swami, the head of prominent Pejavara Mutt and one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.
The seer was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Sunday morning from KMC Hospital where he was under treatment. He was critical and connected to a ventilator at the hospital.
The octogenarian pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa prayed for the devotees of Swami and said, "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain."
At 5am, on December 20, he was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing from a private hospital, a statement said.
"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the statement added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj
- Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Film is a Bumpy Ride But There's Lot to Laugh About
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- Akki's Film Should Do Better Than Mine, Says Salman Khan