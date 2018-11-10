English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Visibility Drops to 700 Metres as Delhi Sees ‘Severe’ Pollution on Foggy Morning
"The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early part of the day. While there will be smog or haze later on," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Malini Menon.
Loading...
New Delhi: Visibility dropped to 700 metres on Saturday morning as pollution levels remained severe at many places in the city besides a fog envelope, the Met said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
"The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early part of the day. While there will be smog or haze later on," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent while visibility stood at 700 metres.
Air quality in the city and adjoining areas continued to remain "severe" in Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari and Dwarka, while it was a notch below at "very poor" in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Lodhi colony.
Following Diwali on November 7, a thick haze had enveloped Delhi-NCR. It had reached "hazardous" levels on Thursday with AQI recorded at 999 around India Gate area.
The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
"The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early part of the day. While there will be smog or haze later on," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent while visibility stood at 700 metres.
Air quality in the city and adjoining areas continued to remain "severe" in Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari and Dwarka, while it was a notch below at "very poor" in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Lodhi colony.
Following Diwali on November 7, a thick haze had enveloped Delhi-NCR. It had reached "hazardous" levels on Thursday with AQI recorded at 999 around India Gate area.
The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...