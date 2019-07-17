Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Visit to Relative Staying in Ill-fated Dongri Building Proves Fatal For 2 Siblings

When Zubair (25) and his brother Muzammil (13) headed to meet Zeenat Salmani (23), a resident of the building, they would have never thought that it would be their last trip.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Visit to Relative Staying in Ill-fated Dongri Building Proves Fatal For 2 Siblings
Rescuers carry out a survivor from the site of a building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
Mumbai: A visit by two relatives of a woman staying in the ill-fated building in Mumbai's Dongri area ended on a tragic note as they got trapped under the

debris after it collapsed and died, officials said Wednesday.

When Zubair (25) and his brother Muzammil (13) headed to meet Zeenat Salmani (23), a resident of the building, they would have never thought that it would be their last trip. They were inside Salmani's home when the building came crashing down on Tuesday.

The two were among the 14 people killed in the mishap, while Salmani miraculously survived. Apart from the two brothers, Salmani's sister-in-law Sana (25) and the latter's son Ibrahim (2), who were staying with her in the building, also got trapped under the debris and could not be saved, Mumbai fire brigade chief Prashant

Rahangdale said on Wednesday.

As Salmani lay buried under the rubble for over three hours, a fire brigade personnel, while removing some wooden planks, saw her hand moving and pulled her out after hectic efforts.

Describing it as the "golden shake hand with life", Rahangdale said she was trapped "very critically" under the debris, comprising heavy iron beams and wooden doors.

After using hydraulic cutters and power tools, Salmani was pulled out alive from the rubble, "in one of the very difficult rescue operations", he said, while appreciating her courage during that critical time.

She was later admitted to the J J Hospital, he said. Salmani, who luckily escaped with minor injuries, while describing those difficult moments, told reporters, "It

was completely dark under the debris, but I could hear some human voice. My legs were stuck in the rubble and I was not able to move."

