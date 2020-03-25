Visitors to Delhi Mohalla Clinic Asked to Quarantine Themselves after Doctor Shows Covid-19 Symptoms
A Delhi Health official said the clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur has been closed and is being sanitised.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The coronavirus scare has reached the Delhi mohalla clinic after a doctor developed symptoms of COVID-19. Authorities later asked visitors to go for 15-day home quarantine.
The Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate has ordered that all those who visited or were present at the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days. They have been asked to contact the control room in case they display any symptoms.
The order says the mohalla clinic doctor could be a positive case of coronavirus.
According to the Delhi Health official, the clinic has been closed and is being sanitised.
Delhi has developed five new cases of coronavirus with the patient tally reaching 35 in the city.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Childhood Pic of Sara Ali Khan Twinning in Black with Saif Goes Viral, See Here
- Pornhub is Giving out 'Free Premium' to Encourage People to Stay at Home amid Corona Lockdown
- Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Quarantine Pic of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash
- COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Interact with Doctors Online to Spread Awareness
- Hantavirus Kills One in China: Here's Why You Should NOT Panic About it