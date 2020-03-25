Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Visitors to Delhi Mohalla Clinic Asked to Quarantine Themselves after Doctor Shows Covid-19 Symptoms

A Delhi Health official said the clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur has been closed and is being sanitised.

IANS

Updated:March 25, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Visitors to Delhi Mohalla Clinic Asked to Quarantine Themselves after Doctor Shows Covid-19 Symptoms
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The coronavirus scare has reached the Delhi mohalla clinic after a doctor developed symptoms of COVID-19. Authorities later asked visitors to go for 15-day home quarantine.

The Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate has ordered that all those who visited or were present at the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days. They have been asked to contact the control room in case they display any symptoms.

The order says the mohalla clinic doctor could be a positive case of coronavirus.

According to the Delhi Health official, the clinic has been closed and is being sanitised.

Delhi has developed five new cases of coronavirus with the patient tally reaching 35 in the city.

