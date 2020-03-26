Visitors to Delhi Mohalla Clinic Asked to Quarantine Themselves after Doctor Tests Positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: The coronavirus scare reached the Delhi mohalla clinics on Wednesday after a doctor tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities later asked all patients who had visited the Maujpur clinic run by doctor to ensure home quarantine for 15 days.

The Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate ordered that all those who visited or were present at the mohalla clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 must stay in home quarantine for 15 days. The people were also asked to immediately contact the control room in case they display any virus-related symptoms.

According to an official from the health department of Delhi government, the clinic has been shut down and is being sanitised.

On Wednesday, the national capital reported five fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of active cases to 28 and the total cases to 53.

The number of positive cases in the country crossed 600 as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with the army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds in their chain of hospitals for isolation and treatment of those affected.

