English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vistara Aircraft Grounded in Kolkata Due to Engine Issue
The plane is undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue, the airline said.
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: A Vistara aircraft carrying 121 passengers from Chennai was grounded on its arrival at Kolkata on Monday following a mid-air engine problem.
The Airbus A320 plane is undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue, the airline said in a statement.
The incident took place at 8.56 am, it said.
"Vistara flight UK 733 operating Chennai-Kolkata today experienced a technical malfunction in the right engine during descent. The pilots carried out the necessary procedures and proceeded to land safely at the Kolkata international airport," the airline said.
There were 121 passengers on board the Airbus A320 plane, it said.
The passengers were informed about the situation by the flight commander, the airline added.
The Airbus A320 plane is undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue, the airline said in a statement.
The incident took place at 8.56 am, it said.
"Vistara flight UK 733 operating Chennai-Kolkata today experienced a technical malfunction in the right engine during descent. The pilots carried out the necessary procedures and proceeded to land safely at the Kolkata international airport," the airline said.
There were 121 passengers on board the Airbus A320 plane, it said.
The passengers were informed about the situation by the flight commander, the airline added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Shikhar Dhawan Trolled For His Special Appearance During First T20 Match
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- PUBG to Bring New Snow Vehicles For Vikendi Map, New Flare Guns Being Added to All Maps
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results