1-min read

Vistara Imposes Travel Ban on Kunal Kamra Over Heckling of TV Anchor on IndiGo Flight

The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
File photo of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

Mumbai: Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said.

The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.

The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, the official told PTI.

On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.

As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.

Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling in its flight.

