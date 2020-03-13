Vistara Imposes Travel Ban on Kunal Kamra Over Heckling of TV Anchor on IndiGo Flight
The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.
File photo of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
Mumbai: Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said.
The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.
The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, the official told PTI.
On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.
As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.
Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling in its flight.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Touching, Please: Is Coronavirus Killing Romance for Indians?
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Post Selfie After COVID-19 Diagnosis
- 'Gully Cricket': Players Fetch Ball from Stands as Coronavirus Scare Sees Empty Aus-Nz Match
- BEWARE: This Coronavirus Heat Map Will Attack Your Computer, Quite Literally
- 'Don't Panic, Get Tested': A Coronavirus Survivor's Guide on What to Do if You Catch the Disease