GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vistara Passenger Claims Cockroach on Food, Airline Denies

The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vistara Passenger Claims Cockroach on Food, Airline Denies
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
New Delhi: A passenger onboard a Vistara flight today complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims.

The passenger took to Twitter alleging that he spotted the insect in his food. The airline in its reply to the passenger said, "the insect was not on or from the meal and we are fumigating the aircraft regularly".

In a statement, the airline, said, "We would like to clarify that the insect was not in or on the meal. We endeavour to maintain best hygiene in our aircraft and also our aircraft are regularly fumigated. However, as aircraft doors are opened regularly on ground, insects can sometimes still find a way in despite our best efforts of fumigating the aircraft."

The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You