English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Vistara Passenger Claims Cockroach on Food, Airline Denies
The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
New Delhi: A passenger onboard a Vistara flight today complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims.
The passenger took to Twitter alleging that he spotted the insect in his food. The airline in its reply to the passenger said, "the insect was not on or from the meal and we are fumigating the aircraft regularly".
In a statement, the airline, said, "We would like to clarify that the insect was not in or on the meal. We endeavour to maintain best hygiene in our aircraft and also our aircraft are regularly fumigated. However, as aircraft doors are opened regularly on ground, insects can sometimes still find a way in despite our best efforts of fumigating the aircraft."
The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.
Also Watch
The passenger took to Twitter alleging that he spotted the insect in his food. The airline in its reply to the passenger said, "the insect was not on or from the meal and we are fumigating the aircraft regularly".
In a statement, the airline, said, "We would like to clarify that the insect was not in or on the meal. We endeavour to maintain best hygiene in our aircraft and also our aircraft are regularly fumigated. However, as aircraft doors are opened regularly on ground, insects can sometimes still find a way in despite our best efforts of fumigating the aircraft."
The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True