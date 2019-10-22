Vistara Set to Fly to New York, Tokyo in Codeshare with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir

Mumbai: Full-service carrier Vistara said on Tuesday it will soon commence codeshare flights to the US and Japan with partner carriers Singapore Airlines and SilkAir as part of an extended pact with the two South-east Asian airlines.

The Delhi-based airline had in August this year extended its codeshare pact with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arm SilkAir to international routes as well besides for domestic flights, which is in place since 2017.

Under the extended pact, Vistara will codeshare flights to more than 40 destinations in the SIA and SilkAir network.

The pact is already in place for 35 destinations operated by SIA and SilkAir across AC region, Australia and New Zealand, Vistara said in a release.

"Codesharing on flights to the United States and Japan will follow soon," it said. Implementation of Vistaras codeshare with SIA and SilkAir will soon include flights to New York (Newark), Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco in the US and Tokyo, Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan, Vistara said in the release.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

"Our codeshare agreement with SIA and SilkAir helps us to do this consistently to over 40 destinations around the world. We are sure that customers from India will appreciate the flying experience to Singapore and beyond to their final destinations with us," said Vinod Kannan, chief strategy officer, Vistara.

Vistara will now add its UK designator code to SIA-and SilkAir-operated flights beyond Singapore to various cities in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia.

The airline, which is 51 per cent owned by Tatas along with 49 per cent stake of SIA, currently operates over 200 daily flights to 33 destinations, including international ones, with a fleet of 24 A320s and nine Boeing 737s.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.